Albuquerque man leads police on chase after alleged attempted car-jacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police say an Albuquerque man led officers on a chase after trying to steal a car with two kids inside.

It started in the CVS parking lot at Central and Unser.

According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Deion Pettiford got into a fight with a driver after Pettiford tried to steal his car.

APD says Pettiford then tried to steal another car in the same parking lot with two children inside. When he couldn’t start the car, police say he took off on foot. Police were able to catch up with Pettiford in a nearby neighborhood and arrest him.

On top of the attempted car-jacking, Pettiford is also facing charges of child abuse.

Saturday in court the judge imposed a $7,500 bond.