SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would require background checks for people buying guns privately or online heads to the house floor, according to The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Rep. Stephanie Garcia Richard from Los Alamos is sponsoring the amended bill.

Licensed firearms deals are already required to do a background check. This would apply to unlicensed sellers.

Friday night, the Judiciary Committee voted to clear the proposal.