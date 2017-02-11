National Museum of Nuclear Science and History holds annual STEM week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Some say Discover STEM Week at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is one of the biggest weeks for science.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math, so you can guess students got their hands on everything from paper airplanes to robotics and nano technology.

Spokespeople for the museum say STEM professionals from across the state turned out to help get kids excited about science through hands on experiments and learning.

The museum says overall, they had a great turnout Saturday.

Last year over 1,200 students and their families turned out for the event.