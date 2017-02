ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who sexually abused a child will serve 30 years in prison.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said 33-year-old Barion Ernesto Solorzano pleaded guilty to several abuse charges.

Authorities said Solorzano was a registered sex offender in Nevada before moving to New Mexico without permission.

In 2014, a young girl told police that Solorzano molested her and took photos. Police found child pornography on his cell phone.