Korean War veteran awarded honorary high school diploma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A New Mexican who dropped out of high school to serve his country is getting his diploma 65 year later.

Clovis resident Johnny Washington enlisted with the Unites States Air Force in 1952.

Washington earned multiple medals for his service in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956, but he never graduated from high school.

At the American Legion New Mexico Mid-Winter Conference, Washington was awarded with an honorary diploma. It came as a total surprise to him.

Washington’s diploma is from Virginia since that’s where he started high school.

Washington has called New Mexico home since 1953.