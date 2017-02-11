Kids build robots at first Lego League Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque kids showcased their Lego robots at the Menaul School during the first Lego League Championship.

“They learned about gears and machines and rotations,” said one mom at the event.

Some of the kids had butterflies preparing for the big day.

“I was nervous and nervous, and now it’s ending up to be fun,” said one Girl Scout showing off her groups display.

There was also some friendly competition between the younger kids. Children ages six to 10 took part in what was called the creature craze.

“They build a mechanized model that has something to do with what they learned about animals during the season,” said Chris Morgan, the operational partner for the NM FLL Region.

All participants received medals for their work. Nine teams received Lego trophies.