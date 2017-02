SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would legalize and tax marijuana in New Mexico is facing a road block.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Senate Judiciary Committee held off on making a decision on the bill Friday.

The bill’s sponsor Sen. Gerald Ortiz Y Pino said he will work on a revised bill that could be ready as early as Tuesday.

As of now, there would be a 15% sales tax to help state finances.

Local governments would choose whether to allow marijuana sales and could collect a 5% tax.