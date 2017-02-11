Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Another warm day is ahead for New Mexico before wind, cold, snow and rain return to the state. Clouds will be more prevalent this afternoon compared to Friday ahead of the storm system that starts to move into the region on Sunday. But, even with the clouds temperatures will be 15° – 30° warmer than average for this time of the year today. The warm weather comes to an end on Sunday when a cold front moves into the eastern half of the state.

This cold front will move in overnight tonight and crank up the easterly canyon winds by Sunday morning here in Albuquerque and for most of the Rio Grande Valley. Wind gusts could approach 60 mph on Sunday morning with sustained winds from 35-45 mph. The strongest winds will be felt near the mouth of the canyons. The wind and cold front will send temperatures tumbling by 30°-40° on Sunday with highs returning back to seasonable highs or even a bit colder than normal.

The storm system off to the west will start to close in on New Mexico on Sunday afternoon. Before the storm system arrives, rain/snow will develop around the Four Corners with spot rain/snow showers along the Central Mountain Chain early Sunday. This shower activity won’t be widespread, but a few showers will be possible early Sunday in parts of the region. The rain and snow really start to increase in coverage across southern New Mexico by late Sunday night. The rain and snow will start to then increase in coverage across central and eastern New Mexico overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

The heaviest snow will be above 7,500 feet in the Gila and the Sacramento Mountains. This is where Winter Storm Watches are up for 10-15″ of snow with 4-9″ below 7,500 feet from Sunday night into Tuesday morning. The Northern Mountains of New Mexico could see 4-9″ with the Sandia and Manzano Mountains picking up 5-10″ in the highest elevations from late Sunday into Tuesday. The San Juans of southern Colorado are also under Winter Weather Advisories for snow totals of 6-12″ above 8,500 feet with 3-7″ below 8,500 feet from tonight into Sunday evening.

The storm system moves out by Tuesday afternoon and temperatures start to warm right back up by the middle of next week.