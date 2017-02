ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Getting behind the wheel landed an Albuquerque woman behind bars, and facing charges for causing a deadly crash.

Police say they suspect 33-year-old Elaine Sandoval was driving drunk when she hit another car on Pennsylvania near Lomas, killing Karina Leanos.

Sandoval is now charged with vehicular homicide.

Albuquerque Police say she was driving on a revoked license.

APD is waiting for the results of a blood test to determine if she was under the influence.