Albuquerque man arrested after alleged attempt to strangle wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque man is accused of trying to strangle and then smother his wife.

APD says 34-year-old Alfred Encinas got into an argument with his wife back in December.

According to a criminal complaint, Encinas’ wife spoke with a hoarse voice as she told officers her husband held her down, squeezed her neck and then covered her face with a pillow, all while her 11-year-old daughter screamed for him to stop.

In court Saturday the judge kept Encinas’ bond high, citing his criminal record.

Encinas is charged with aggravated battery and child abuse.