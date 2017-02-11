Albuquerque man arrested accused of raping woman at the fairgrounds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars, accused of raping a woman at the fairgrounds.

According to a New Mexico State Police investigation, it happened on September 27, 2016 at Expo New Mexico.

Police said Antonio Dominguez approached a woman in his car and asked her if she needed a ride. She accepted and told him to take her home, but instead, he took a detour and drove her to the horse stalls. That’s where police said he raped her in a small room nearby. Afterwards, police said he dropped her off at a nearby convenience store.

During his court appearance today, the judge noted Dominguez’s extensive criminal history and said it was more than enough reason to set his bond high.

“Based on the fact that you’re a multi-state offender, you have a violent history, and the nature of the allegations in these charges, a bond is more than appropriate,” said Judge Christine Rodriguez.

Dominguez’s bond is currently set at $25,000 cash only.

Last year, News 13 reported a similar rape case that the fairgrounds. A 60 year old man was accused of raping a teenage girl near the horse stalls in October 2016. That case was later dismissed.

Both incidents occurred during racing season. That area is under the authority of the racing commission.