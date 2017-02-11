Albuquerque Isotopes hosts 15th annual job fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a job, you may be in luck. The Albuquerque Isotopes are holding their 15th annual job fair.

The team and Spectra Food Services will interview candidates for a variety of positions for this upcoming baseball season.

The even is Saturday from 9 a.m. – noon at Isotopes Park.

Some available positions include bat boy, cleaning crew, grounds crew, ticket seller, and more. If you are interested, they ask you to bring an application.

For more information: http://www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t342