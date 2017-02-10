Public Education Commission expected to make decision on La Promesa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Education Commission is currently discussing whether or not to close a troubled Albuquerque charter school.

The state Public Education Department has been investigating the school and the school’s founder and Albuquerque Public Schools school board member, Analee Maestas, ever since she used school money to send a cleaning crew to her home. She then doctored paperwork to make it look like the job was done at the school.

The PEC could decide as early as Friday to revoke the charter license.