Police arrest man accused of stealing from Albuquerque astronomy club

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested the suspect accused of stealing expensive astronomy equipment used to teach kids.

They say it was 22-year-old Austin Iversen who broke into the car belonging to an Albuquerque Astronomical Society member, taking telescopes, camera lenses and a pair of keys to a storage unit.

That storage unit was cleaned out with the biggest loss being a portable planetarium worth $25,000.

KRQE News 13 showed surveillance video of the suspect’s getaway vehicle in a newscast and a tip led police to Iversen’s apartment where they found the truck.