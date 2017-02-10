Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened Friday afternoon on San Antonio near I-25.

The Albuquerque Police Department says officers were responding to a report of an armed suspect who fled from police.

APD says the officers saw the armed suspect attempt to carjack someone at gunpoint. That is when police say officers were involved in the shooting.

There has been no word yet if anyone was injured or if police are looking for any other suspects.

At this time, San Antonio has been shut down from the I-25 frontage road to San Pedro.

KRQE News 13 is working to get more information and will provide updates as they become available.