Pair accused of stealing car, killing mother and daughter expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re accused of stealing a van and leading police on a chase ending in a crash that would ultimately kill a mother and her daughter. On Friday, they’re expected to go in front of a judge.

Both Paul Garcia and Elexus Groves are scheduled to be in District Court for their arraignment.

Their court appearance comes just days after authorities were finally able to arrest Garcia at a McDonald’s in Edgewood. He was on the run for weeks with authorities even offering a reward of $8,000.

Groves, on the other hand, was arrested just two days after that fatal crash on January 18th. It was that crash that killed Shaylee Boling and her mother Shaunna Arredondo-Boling. Arredondo-Boling’s son was also in the car. He suffered a broken leg.

Both Groves and Garcia are now facing two counts of murder on top of other charges.

Their arraignment is expected to start at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.