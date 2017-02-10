Nob Hill store corners market on Valentines chocolate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no surprise that chocolate covered strawberries are a hot ticket item for Valentines Day gifts, but the owner of the Chocolate Dude in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill said they’re so popular that they’ve already been filling orders.

KRQE This Morning stopped by the store on Wednesday to find owner Kurt Oelsner and manager Tyneal Caster dipping the long-stemmed strawberries in chocolate. Once the initial coat was dry, they were being drizzled and decorated again with a fine line of chocolate stripping.

Oelsner says it’s the attention to detail like that which helps to make it a special item for the upcoming holiday.

While still relatively new to the Nob Hill area of town, Oelsner says customers, no matter what age, almost become kids again at the sight of numerous bins filled with chocolate items.