New Mexico lawmaker aims to curb bullying through counseling

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico already has a law on the books for school bullies. But one lawmaker wants to take it a step further and get the parents of bullies involved.

The lawmaker doesn’t think enough is being done to stop the bullying. Rep. Elizabeth Thomson says CDC statistics suggest at least 50,000 New Mexico kids don’t feel safe reporting bullying at school.

Her bill would require both the student who commits bullying — whether it’s in person or online — and their parents to take counseling through CYFD’s Juvenile Justice Division.

The counseling would be fore the remainder of the school year.

“I don’t want to think about the parents being disciplined, but maybe some education, because a lot of times parents will either deny that their kids do this or had no idea,” Rep. Thomson said.

Rep. Thomson admits she’s not an expert on bullying or cyber-bullying, so she says she’s open to input to tweak her bill.

A few years ago, a lawmaker tried to officially make bullying a crime in New Mexico. That attempt failed.