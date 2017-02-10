A storm system will turn toward New Mexico this weekend increasing clouds and winds. Saturday still looks warm with highs in the low 70s by Sunday temperatures will drop off into the 40s with wind gusts over 60 mph in Albuquerque. Our best chance for showers will come on Monday with highs in the low 40s. Mountain areas could pick up a foot of snow through Tuesday. Skies will clear lake the day Tuesday.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event