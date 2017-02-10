Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

A storm system will turn toward New Mexico this weekend increasing clouds and winds. Saturday still looks warm with highs in the low 70s by Sunday temperatures will drop off into the 40s with wind gusts over 60 mph in Albuquerque. Our best chance for showers will come on Monday with highs in the low 40s. Mountain areas could pick up a foot of snow through Tuesday. Skies will clear lake the day Tuesday.

