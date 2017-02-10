Lobo football to cut season tickets by 10 percent across the board

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football is not wasting time trying to fill the stadium next season. They are already aggressively pursuing fans and hope a 10 percent reduction on season tickets across the board will put people in the seats.

The move comes after a nine-win bowl season that brought the Lobos a lot of national exposure.

“We are getting a lot of national attention and our prices are still low,” said UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs. “We want to make sure that there is no real reason for our fans not to attend a game.”

Lobos Head Football Coach Bob Davie said, “Now is the time. You know we built this thing up. We’ve won seven of our last eight games.”

The Lobos have been updating the fan experience over the last five years in an effort to bring them in. The stadium has the largest video board in the Mountain West Conference. The Lobos even upgraded food available in the concussion area by bringing in Levy Restaurants.

Spring football is up next for the Lobos. The 2017 season starts Sep. 2 against Abilene Christian.