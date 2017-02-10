Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A relatively mild start to the day with most of us walking out the door to 30s and 40s. Afternoon temperatures will approach records as highs skyrocket above normal. Expect widespread 50s, 60s and 70s in most areas with the Eastern Plains topping out in the 80s! No significant rain or snow expected… but winds will be a bit breezy in and around the northern and central mountains (15-25mph).

WEEKEND: An incoming storm combining with a backdoor cold front will bring massive changes to our weekend forecast. On Saturday, expect increasing cloud cover and a few spotty showers near the western stateline and Four Corners area. A strong cold front will move in late Saturday into Sunday, bringing sharply colder temperatures to the state. East canyon winds have the potential to gust up to 50mph over the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday. This could hurt our rain chances here in the Albuquerque-metro area. Given this set-up, most of us what falls across western and central NM will be in the form of rain… with more of a mix possible across the higher terrain and Eastern Plains Sunday into Monday.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: Showers will linger into the start of the work week as our mentioned storm system slowly lifts northeast. Expect much cooler temperatures (more 30s, 40s and 50s) to start next week.