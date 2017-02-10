Judge lowers bond for Albuquerque man accused of rape

Javier Valenzuela (Photo taken: 1/18/17)
Javier Valenzuela (Photo taken: 1/18/17)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of an alleged rape victim is outraged after a judge lowered his bond. It’s the same man who was shot in a botched burglary.

KRQE News 13 first told you about the rape charges against Javier Valenzuela on special assignment last month.

A judge lowered his bond to $50,000 with 25 percent down. That comes out to less than $13,000 for bail.

Now, the family fears for the young woman’s safety.

“She’s young and afraid and they did not take that into consideration,” a family member said.

Police say a homeowner shot at Valenzuela during an attempted car burglary in 2015.

They say he was wearing an ankle monitor when he was arrested for rape.

