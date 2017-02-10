In The Kitchen: Edible Arrangements For Valentine’s Day

Jeremiah Johnson, owner of Edible Arrangements, joined New Mexico Living to talk about Valentine’s Day specials at the store.

Jeremiah brought in examples of some of their most popular arrangements, with chocolate covered strawberries, fruit and specialty chocolates. The arrangements come in a variety of options and sizes.

Right now through Valentine’s Day, they will be offering a small agave sweetened pineapple and strawberry smoothie for only $1.99 or try the smoothie of the Day. They are also offering free delivery for any orders delivered in Albuquerque or Rio Rancho through this Sunday, February 12th. Just call or stop by our northeast heights store to take advantage of this offer.

For more details on specials and promotions go to their website or the store at the corner of Montgomery and San Mateo.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Edible Arrangements