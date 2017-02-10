In The Community: Film And Media Day

Christa Valdez, New Mexico Film and Talent Advocate and Janet Davidson, a film and stage director, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to Film and Media Day at the Roundhouse.

Monday, February 13, is Film and Media Day at the Legislature and they are asking all those who support this vital contributor to the states’s economy, to join them in Santa Fe. Also, on Sunday the 12th, they are hosting a panel discussion and screenings in Santa Fe for all those who are interested in the industry in New Mexico.

For more on this event go to the Shoot New Mexico website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Shoot New Mexico