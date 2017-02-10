Holly Holm ready to return to the win column and make history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm and opponent Germaine de Randemie made weight in Brooklyn, New York Thursday ahead of their UFC showdown for the first ever women’s featherweight title.

“You know it’s time,” said Holm. “All the hard work is in and I’m just, ah. It’s those moments where I’m worked up, like gosh it’s tomorrow, and I’m like, okay, chill out because it’s not til tomorrow.”

Holm, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion, can make history with a win by becoming the first fighter to win titles in two different weight classes in the women’s division.

Holm suffered two straight losses since shocking the world and defeating Ronda Rousey for the bantamweight title in November of 2015.

Injuries are a part of any sport and Holm experienced one in her last defeat. Shortly after her fight against Valentina Schevchenko started, Holm shattered her left thumb. The fight went the distance and Holm lost on a decision.

It put her in a place she has never been in her entire combat career, which also includes boxing. It was the first time she suffered two defeats. However, she is all better now with her surgically repaired thumb completely healed.

“I haven’t had any problems with it,” said Holm. “I have been training on it hard. It doesn’t bother me when I train. It’s still, you know sometimes, a little stiff. I don’t have any issues with it. It’s been good so I am ready to rock and roll.”

At 35 years of age, Holm is still enjoying the fight game and has no plans of retiring soon.

“You know when I retire from fighting, I don’t even know when that would be but, I think I am going to have to sit down somewhere and go wow, that was a crazy ride.”