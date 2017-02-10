Hidden History: Georgetown University Slaves



WASHINGTON D.C. – (NEXSTAR) The story begins in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. at Georgetown University.

Georgetown is one of the most prestigious institutions of higher learning in the entire world, and was the first Jesuit and Catholic university in the country.

Georgetown has produced a United States President, two Supreme Court justices, more than 20 Rhodes Scholars and an NCAA Championship basketball team.

That basketball championship is the most curious though, considering that the 1984 team was coached by Hall of Famer John Thompson, the first African-American coach ever to win the title.

So, what’s the connection between Washington D.C. and the small town of Maringouin, Louisiana which is located west of Baton Rouge? Dozens of acres of land, mostly sugar cane fields, are owned by the descendants of the 272 slaves buried in a small cemetery in town. Many of those slaves were bought and sold by the priests at Georgetown University.

Maxine Crump and Michelle Crump-Harrington said, “When I got the call telling me that there were names of slaves sold from Georgetown, that some of them were probably my relatives. As soon as he mentioned the name Cornelius Hawkins, I said this is for real.”

Maxine Crump is the great-great granddaughter of Neely Hawkins, who died in 1902 at the age of 70. He was aboard one of the slave ships – he was one of the 272. Ms. Crump and her sister, Michelle Harrington, continued to uncover long-buried ancestral information which might have never been discovered.

Enter Georgetown University itself. It has acknowledged and embraced the debt it owes these people, and is doing something tangible about it.

Georgetown President John DeGioia traveled to Maringouin and walked the fields where the slaves worked, were later purchased and later still, passed down to their descendants.

DeGioia said, “To be able to walk this ground, which was once walked by the 272 that were sold back in 1838 and to be able to experience this place is part of me trying to understand how best to bring immediacy of all of this into our current reality.”

The president announced the University’s plans to make amends. Among the reparations, the school will offer priority admissions to the descendants of the slaves it sold.

Crump said, “They are stepping up and admitting that that was wrong, and that they are researching it to see how it all played out and continuing to look all the way to the descendants so that impact can be seen. Because, recently and for a long time, I think most of America thinks slavery was the past and what happens now to those descendants – it doesn’t even exist. We are being told we should be over it. However, Georgetown is recognizing that this is a continuum and we’re a part of it.”