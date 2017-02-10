Hidden History: Bristol Hill Church and the Underground Railroad



Volney, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) – Just off the shores of Lake Ontario, in the quiet town of Volney New York, stands a piece of history that changed the course of the nation forever.

Former Pastor of Bristol Hill Church, Reverend Jim Hinman said, “Because of Lake Ontario and the way to escape the United States into Canada, this was a pathway in the underground railroad.”

Bristol Hill Church was a safe haven for fugitive slaves. To understand its history though, travel all the way back to 1812, when the church was organized in an unprecedented way.

“We have documented records from the time that African-Americans and European Americans built this church and formed this church,” said Rev. Hinman. “These are the benches people sat in 1835 until around 1900.”

In this small sanctuary a congregation of blacks and whites sat together, worshipped together, and fought together to end slavery.

“Not only did white people hide fugitive slaves of this church but they also made resolutions in the church that slavery was a sin,” said Rev. Hinman.

In an original resolution, the church vowed to free slaves. White and black abolitionist in the church hid slaves in their homes at Gilbert Mills.

One home belonged to the Mason family. They were part of the Vigilance Committee who harbored slaves. Within walking distance were two other safe havens for runaway slaves.

The rich history in this town cultivating unlikely relationships in the present day – specifically between Pastor Willie Mitchell and Rev. Himan, along with his son Pastor Andrew.

Christ Cultivating Community Church Pastor Willie Mitchell said, “I can’t put it into words, but it was a feeling of comfort and belonging like we belong and this relationship is meant to be and then we found out all this information.”

Rev. Hinman said, “Today we forget what people truly faced and how inspirational that can be when we are dealing with hardships in our own lives to have that story to look back on and give that renewed sense of hope and optimism.”