Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: President Trump’s travel ban still on hold

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. People from seven majority-Muslim countries can continue entering the country. President Trump’s travel ban remains on hold after a U.S. Appeals court refused to reinstate the executive order. The government has 14 days to ask the court to reconsider or file an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court. The president could also reissue the executive order with some fixes. Also, new Health Secretary Tom Price could take the oath of office as early as Friday after being confirmed by the senate overnight.

2. A relatively mild start to the day with most of us walking out the door to 30s and 40s. Afternoon temperatures will approach records as highs skyrocket above normal. Expect widespread 50s, 60s and 70s in most areas with the Eastern Plains topping out in the 80s.

3. The Albuquerque Police Department plans to continue patrolling near the University of New Mexico more often now. Police say they found the body of 26-year-old Juan Carlos Romero early Tuesday morning on the corner of Stanford and Central. On Wednesday morning police say another student was approached by a man with a gun at Central and Yale. No suspects are in custody in either case.

4. A bill to help stop thieves from stealing your car is scheduled for a hearing Friday in a house committee. House Bill 269 would create an auto theft authority. Representative Bill Rehm of Albuquerque says it will use data to predict where the next car could be stolen from. The proposal also calls for auto theft investigations and working with the Attorney General and District Attorneys to help prosecute auto theft cases.

5. This weekend you have a chance to scuba dive right here in Albuquerque. The BioPark aquarium’s “scuba day” takes place Saturday. You can learn more about diving and upcoming scuba classes and trips and enter to win a dive in the aquarium’s shark tank.

