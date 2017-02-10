Friday marks 27th anniversary of Las Cruces bowling alley massacre

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday marks the 27th anniversary of the still unsolved bowling alley massacre in Las Cruces. The mass-shooting happened back in 1990.

Two men walked into what was then known as Las Cruces bowl off Amador Avenue. They shot seven people execution style and robbed the place. A two-year-old and six-year-old were among the victims.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers continues to offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the two men.

The best evidence they have are two sketches of the suspects.