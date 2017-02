ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fatal rollover crash has shut down Lomas at Pennsylvania.



At this time, the Albuquerque Police Department and the Albuquerque Fire Department are on scene.

APD says one person was killed in the crash and at least one other person was taken to the hospital.

Drivers should expect delays or seek an alternative route.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

All WB and EB traffic shut down Pennsylvania / Lomas due to injury accident. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) February 10, 2017

**Update** Eastbound Lomas is shut down at Pennsylvania — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) February 10, 2017