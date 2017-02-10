DJ Bustos could play record breaker on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – West Las Vegas senior standout basketball player DJ Bustos has had an illustrious high school career up to this point. He actually started playing varsity basketball for the Dons as an eighth grader and now in his senior year, DJ has a chance at leaving a lasting legacy.

Bustos is 14 points away from breaking the New Mexico Preps all-time scoring record, which was set back in 1977 by Alfred Romero of Wagon Mound. The current record is 2,591, but Bustos who is averaging over 25 pointer per game can beat that at home on Saturday as the Dons host Taos.

“I am just going to go out there and play the way I play and not let any emotions, not let the fans get to me, I am just going to play the way I play,” said DJ Bustos.

Basketball runs in the family, as his brother was a standout at West Las Vegas, his dad David Bustos is the head Coach of the Dons, and ever since DJ can remember he has always loved the game.

“Just fascinated with the game, he loved the game, being in the gym, being around the kids, you know it was something we saw at an early age,” said Dons Head Coach and DJ’s father, David Bustos.

Fourteen points stands between DJ and new territory of attainable career points, but that really isn’t on his mind.

“My top goal is the state championship. That is at the very top. I think if we get the state championship that would be the icing on the top. The points are going to come when they come and if they don’t, they don’t. If we get the W that is all that matters,” said DJ.

The Dons have been in the past two state title games, but have fallen short to powerhouse Hope Christian. They have yet to win a state championship in their school’s history, but DJ and his coach David Bustos believe they have a strong chance this season.

DJ and his 14 point quest for a new record will be challenged on Saturday at West Las Vegas at 7 p.m, as the Dons host Taos.

