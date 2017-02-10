Developer releases plans for major Albuquerque project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central Avenue is about to look a lot different, and this has nothing to do with Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction.

Developers have released a video of their giant project going up in the heart of Albuquerque’s man drag.

The area on Central Avenue across from Presbyterian is just a dirt lot right now, but the city just gave the go ahead for the main piece of this sprawling project that will sit on five square city blocks.

The developer, Titan, released an animation of the project Friday. It shows a new ART bus cruising up Central by the hospital and past the seven-story building.

The signature structure will have 228 apartments, a Marriott hotel, a parking garage stores and restaurants. It’s essentially a mini city right on Central Avenue just up from I-25 with sidewalks, courtyards and urban landscaping.

The developer had to raze homes and buildings on two of the five square city blocks to make room for all this. They’re hoping it becomes a popular neighborhood like Nob Hill or Edo.

“We’re thinking that we’re going to attract young professionals that want an urban character to their living environment. We see a lot of these projects in other cities and the amount of young people that come and live at these projects is just phenomenal,” Josh Rogers, Titan Development, said.

Some of these apartments and condos will be nearly 2,000 square feet. No word on prices yet, or how much this whole project will cost.

The city already approved a 74-unit apartment building on the property back in December 2016, so this development on Central Avenue could be home to close to 1,000 people.

The developers say the “Highlands” name was chosen based on the original name for the neighborhood back in the 1880s, which sat on a 60-foot high bluff on the edge of town.

You can watch the developer’s video below, or click here for mobile users.