Controversial landfill project in New Mexico renews permit

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) – A waste management company has filed to renew a permit for a potential hazardous waste facility near Roswell.

The Roswell Daily Record reports that Gandy Marley Inc. filed for a renewal of its 2002 permit and says the project presents little to no environmental risk.

The proposed hazardous waste landfill has generated opposition from environmental groups and others for more than a decade. They argue that it has potentially risky side effects and that the state agency in charge of the permit has a pattern of discriminating against the poor, the less educated and Spanish speakers.

The public comment period for the Triassic Waste Facility ended in January. The New Mexico Environment Department will evaluate the feedback and decide whether to hold a public hearing on the subject.