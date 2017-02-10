Community Calendar: International Night Of Passion

Debbie Whitley and Eileen Vaughn-Pickrell of the Barrett House joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the International Night Of Passion all benefiting the Barrett House.

The Barrett House is an emergency shelter for the underserved community of women and children. They provide housing and assistance to help women, helping them get back on their feet. The demand for their services has increased from year to year and this fundraiser helps them get through the year.

This year they will feature foods and music from Brazil, Greece and Morocco, with a silent auction, entertainment and prizes. The event is Saturday, February 11, at the Sandia Resort and Casino beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online, through the Barrett House or at the door.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Barrett Foundation Inc.