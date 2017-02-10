Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

A record warm day is ahead for New Mexico this afternoon. Temperatures will be challenging record highs all across the state with temperatures 20°-30° warmer than average! Some areas like Roswell, Carlsbad and Tucumcari will be flirting with 90° this afternoon. But, the extremely warm weather will be short-lived thanks to a storm system that moves into the region over the weekend.

Saturday will be the afternoon in between the extreme warmth and the storm that is set to impact the state starting on Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday will stay warm, but not nearly as warm as they will be today. Breezes will also start to kick up across northeastern New Mexico on Saturday afternoon. These winds will continue to strengthen and eventually the high winds will impact Albuquerque!

Wind gusts in the metro on Sunday could reach 50+ mph with the strongest gusts being felt at the mouth of the canyon. This wind will be thanks to a cold front that will usher in much colder temperatures on Sunday. Highs on Sunday afternoon will tumble back into the 40s!

While the cold front brings wind and colder temperatures on Sunday, a storm system will be digging into the Southwest. This storm system combined with the front will trigger rain and mountain snow across New Mexico. It looks like the heaviest snow will be in the mountains with the Gila and the Sacramento Mountains having the best shot for the heavier snow. Most of the rain and snow will fall from Sunday evening into early Tuesday morning.

The storm system moves out by Tuesday afternoon and temperatures start to warm right back up by the middle of next week.