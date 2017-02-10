Bugs celebrate Valentine’s Day at ABQ BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spend the evening with your sweetheart all while learning about the unique love life of bugs.

The BUGaruim, located at the Albuquerque BioPark Garden and Aquarium, is hosting a “Love Bug” adult only event. Guests will enjoy bug encounters and keeper talks about bug love.

ABQ BioParks, Title Education Curator, Cheri Vogel, and Entomolgy Curator, Jason Schaller, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to talk about the event. Watch above.

Admission is $30 per person for the tour or $50 with dinner.

Check in time is 5:30 p.m. and dinner at the Sharks Reef Cafe starts at 7 p.m.

