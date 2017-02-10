Barnes and Noble schedules fundraising event for this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire at an Albuquerque Barnes and Noble did more than interrupt a busy holiday season. It also had a negative impact on a major fundraising event.

“A Child’s Garden” is a non-profit community outreach program recognized for its early childhood education. They rely on a fundraising event with Barnes and Noble to raise money for their school.

The event usually takes place in December, but had to be rescheduled after an alleged arsonist firebombed the business at Coronado Center.

Now, they’re holding that fundraising event this weekend.

Barnes and Noble will donate 20 percent of items purchased to the school.