Barnes and Noble schedules fundraising event for this weekend

By Published: Updated:
barnes-and-noble-bookfair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire at an Albuquerque Barnes and Noble did more than interrupt a busy holiday season. It also had a negative impact on a major fundraising event.

“A Child’s Garden” is a non-profit community outreach program recognized for its early childhood education. They rely on a fundraising event with Barnes and Noble to raise money for their school.

The event usually takes place in December, but had to be rescheduled after an alleged arsonist firebombed the business at Coronado Center.

Now, they’re holding that fundraising event this weekend.

Barnes and Noble will donate 20 percent of items purchased to the school.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s