ART project closes busy UNM crosswalk, pedestrians cross anyway

crosswalk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students and pedestrians are making a dangerous choice jaywalking to and from class. This, after popular crosswalk near the University of New Mexico campus was completely blocked off due to Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction.

The two crosswalks from Cornell to UNM are two of the busiest in the area. This week, ART construction closed those crosswalks, putting up big orange barricades.

But the barricades aren’t stopping pedestrians.

“Everybody does it,” said one student.

KRQE News 13 cameras caught person after person illegally crossing the street, from walkers to cyclists, even people with their dogs.

“I don’t follow the rules, I just cross right here, even the workers see me and they’re like .. it’s all good,” said UNM student Jose Fronseca.

Joanie Griffin, a spokesperson for ART, said the crosswalks are closed for construction of the Cornell bus station.

Griffin said pedestrians can walk 300 feet to Yale, or 600 feet to the Stanford crosswalk.

“Follow the detour signs, it’s all been set up per traffic control regulations and it’s for people’s safety,” said Griffin.

Cops were even out patrolling Friday but didn’t issue any tickets.

Albuquerque police said they haven’t been giving tickets because that crosswalk is a place students are used to crossing, it’s habit and how they get around.

They say it’s not morally fair to ticket them, and being that construction is causing the issues, they say those tickets likely wouldn’t hold up in court.

The crosswalks are expected to re open by Feb. 24.

