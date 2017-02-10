Animal shelter creates ‘Bachelor’ parody to help adopt dogs



SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico animal shelter has produced a must-see hit, a two-minute parody take on the Bachelor with women vying for a dog’s attention.

“I always wanted to do a Bachelor parody and with Valentine’s Day it just seemed like the perfect time to do that,” Jamie Merideth said.

The video was created as just another prop the animal shelter will use to help get people to adopt pets.

The bachelor’s name is Stewart.

“He’s an amazing bachelor. He has the look, just very handsome,” Merideth said.

Merideth is a videographer at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society.

“We have a professional dog walker, an attorney. We pinned the hair stylist and the art therapist against each other,” Merideth said.

The video is is full of drama, catty women and of course, no parody of the Bachelor would be complete without the infamous two-on-one date.

“When we were shooting I was telling the girls, ‘No you have to be more dramatic. More tears,'” she said.

A far as the actresses go, most of them work at the animal shelter.

Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society said it has anywhere from 75-100 animals ready to be adopted each day. Merideth said as much fun as they had shooting the parody, everyone involved had one main goal.

“We’re trying to find these animal forever homes and it just seemed like a good platform to do that,” she said.

To watch the video, click here.