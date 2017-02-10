Albuquerque police event raises money for family of car crash victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community came together in a unique way to help the Arredondo-Boling family. They had “Chile Dogs with a Cop.”

The event was held at the Albuquerque Police Department Training Academy Friday afternoon.

APD says Officer Vicente Martinez and his family were so touched by the incident they wanted to do something. He was very busy making chile the last few days, while fellow officers and employees served it.

All donations made were given to Shaylee Boling’s dad and 3-year-old brother. Shaylee and her mother, Shaunna Arredondo-Boling, were killed because a crash caused by two suspected car thieves.

Officers say there’s little that can be done to make the family fell better, but sometimes a little money helps.

“This one’s important to use specifically because the mother was one of our cross guards, so she’s part of our family. Police officers take a big feel about our family,” APD spokesperson Tracy Drager said.

The event was also a way for citizens to get to know the officers in their community and talk to them one on one about any concerns they have.