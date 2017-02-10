Albuquerque doctor arrested on child prostitution charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local surgeon is facing human trafficking and other charges for allegedly trying to have sex with a minor. He was arrested during an undercover operation.

Glenroy Heywood was arrested Wednesday for attempting to have sex with a juvenile.

“We post an ad on social media, people would then contact that ad. That ad was very clear that this was child prostitution,” said Detective Trevor Weeks of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department.

This was all part of an undercover operation by BSCD and homeland security.

“We were contacted by that suspect, in which he made it very clear that he wished to meet her and have sex with her,” said Detective Weeks.

A spokesperson for Lovelace Medical Center tells KRQE News 13 Heywood was not an employee of their facility, but he was an independent physician who worked there. They are taking immediate action pending the investigation.

A spokesperson for Presbyterian Hospital did tell us Heywood only assisted on one surgery back in November, and that was the only time he worked at their hospital.

No one at Heywood’s listed office could be reached Friday. A sign showed they were not open.

Detectives said they are reaching out to people who have been in contact with him in the last few days, and encourage any possible victims to speak up so they can help.

“There’s help out there, and for any victims in human trafficking, or in this walk of life, we are here to help. We have programs in place here to help,” said Detective Weeks.

During the undercover sting, detectives did arrest another suspect, 63-year-old Gregory Dekle.

Another Albuquerque doctor was arrested for child sex charges in November 2016. Guy Rosenschein was a pediatric surgeon and urologist at Presbyterian.

Investigators say he possessed hundreds of files of child pornography He is facing federal charges and is still awaiting trial.

Rosenschein was fired immediately after his arrest.