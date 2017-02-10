Albuquerque city truck spotted with nasty political bumper sticker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers spotted an Albuquerque city-owned work truck with a nasty political bumper sticker on it, which is definitely against policy. KRQE News 13 tracked down the truck and got the city’s explanation.

The woman who sent KRQE News 13 a picture of the truck said she was shocked when came across it while driving Downtown.

Tamma Williams was driving down Martin Luther King Blvd. Thursday afternoon when she happened to stop at a red light on Broadway behind a city truck that had a message on it — so she snapped a picture.

“I was so offended by it, I couldn’t believe it,” said Williams. “It says Hillary for Prison 2016.”

The City of Albuquerque did confirm one of its Municipal Development Department trucks had a sticker with that political message.

“It is something that shouldn’t have been there,” said Melissa Lozoya, Acting Director of the city’s Municipal Development Department.

So what is the city’s policy on stickers or messages on city vehicles?

“Indicate city logo and perhaps the department name or division name, things like that,” said Lozoya. “Anything outside of our approved logos and such should not be on a vehicle.”

After making a few calls, KRQE News 13 tracked down that same truck parked Downtown. The sticker on the left bumper had been freshly removed, but the residue still showed the outline of where the sticker used to be.

“It was actually an employee within our Construction Services Division,” said Lozoya.

The city knows who the truck belongs to, but is still investigating and would not say much else.

“We’re not really sure at this point how the sticker got there,” said Lozoya.

“They should inspect their vehicles,” said Albuquerque resident Shawn Lopez. “They should have saw it and taken it off.”

“It is freedom of speech but you need to be accountable for what you have and the city needs to be accountable for its employees,” said Tamma Williams, who snapped the picture.

The city said any sticker, even one as simple as a happy face, goes against policy if not approved. If the driver of that truck did in fact put that bumper sticker there, they could face disciplinary action.