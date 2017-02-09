Thursday Morning Rush Video, 5 Fact: US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be sworn-in

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. President Trump will be at the swearing-in ceremony of Attorney General, Jeff Sessions. Democrats were fighting hard against this nomination and two U.S. Senators from New Mexico, Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich voted no. In the meantime, a memorial to urge the U.S. Congress to prohibit a possible Muslim registry along with President Trump’s temporary travel ban. He also said the U.S. needs a registry for Syrian refugees entering the country.

2. The Albuquerque police officer who was fired for repeatedly failing to turn on his body camera could be looking at a big pay day from the city. Jeremy Dear was fired after shooting and killing suspected truck thief, Mary Hawkes and not having his lapel camera on at the time. He’s been fighting to get his job back and recently sued the city and the Albuquerque Police Department for failing to meet his public records requests. Last week, a judge ruled the city owes Dear $100 for every day since his requests which is close $15,000 today.

3. A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under mostly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will skyrocket above average with high topping out well into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow expected.

4. Starting Monday drivers in Rio Rancho will begin seeing speed vans. Last year, councilors decided not to renew the company’s contract for the controversial red light cameras. But Wednesday night councilors voted to use the Redflex speed vans. Drivers caught on speed van cameras will be fined $100.

5. Bernalillo County has two new baby rams for the public to see. One of the Dahl sheep at the Bernalillo County’s Gutierrez-Hubbell House in the South Valley gave birth this week to twin baby rams. No word yet if the county is going to give them names.

