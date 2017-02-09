State lawmakers introduce bill to protect babies born showing signs of life

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers will once again tackle the topic of late term abortion. This year there’s a unique bill on the table.

It’s called the “Born Alive Bill,” sponsored by Republicans lawmakers Rod Montoya, David Gallegos, Rick Little and Yvette Herrell.

The bill requires doctors to resuscitate babies — even those born as the result of an abortion — if they show signs of breathing, a heartbeat, clear movement or even a pulsation in the umbilical cord.

“If they are born showing signs of life, “Born Alive Infant Protect Act” declares them to be U.S. citizens having all rights as such,” Rep. Rod Montoya said.

Rep. Montoya said in the last year, there were 500 documented cases nationwide that would fit in this category.

The bill also requires mandatory reporting of these instances, and creates a task force to monitor “born alive” births. It also makes it a first degree felony for a doctor or other medical professional to intentionally perform an act that kills a born alive infant, even during an abortion procedure.