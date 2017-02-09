Protesters in Albuquerque rally against Dakota Access Pipeline

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are once again protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline after the Army Corp of Engineers gave it the green light.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Army Corps of Engineers Offices in Albuquerque Thursday.

Protesters argue it disturbs sacred tribal land and say a potential leak where the pipeline crosses under the Missouri River would be catastrophic.

“Some people say, ‘oh it’s a little bit late,’ but this today is the beginning and we are not giving up because we feel that the Indigenous people deserve our support and they’re not giving up,” protester Elenor Bravo said.

The pipeline will run from North Dakota to Iowa. It had been stalled for months after questions about the environmental impact.