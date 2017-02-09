Police, Marshals search for violent Valencia County burglary suspect

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – Bosque Farms Police and U.S. Marshals are on the hunt for what they say is a violent burglar responsible for break-ins across Valencia County and possibly across the metro area.

His alleged accomplice has been arrested but she’s already out of jail, and that has residents worried.

Police say 24-year-old Carlos Castillo and 23-year-old Rocci Lortz were caught burglarizing a home on McNew Road in Bosque Farms on Monday. Police say they were caught in the act by the homeowner.

“They hurriedly backed out of my driveway, started hauling down the road. Stupidly, I followed them,” the homeowner said.

Now, that homeowner is scared because of what happened next.

“He pulled the gun out the window and fired it at a witness that was up the street from the resident,” Bosque Farms Police Capt. Angela Byrd said.

When she returned, she found her home trashed, many of their valuables gone.

The getaway vehicle is familiar to many people in the county. They say the red SUV has been spotted at several burglaries.

Residents had shared pictures of it on social media hoping to alert others.

“The response was immense of how these people have been robbing homes in Valencia County for the last three to four months,” Bosque Police said.

Police eventually caught Lortz but Castillo got away. They’re concerned he will hurt someone.

“He is a known violent offender, convicted felon known to run from law enforcement,” Bosque Police said.

Police say they’ve linked the couple to at least a dozen burglaries in the county and think they may be connected to purse snatchings in Albuquerque and even a home invasion in Los Lunas.

“Our main goal is to get him in custody. He is a suspect in many burglaries and violent crimes, so Bosque Farms, Valencia County, will be much more at east when we capture this individual,” Bosque Police said.

But Castillo isn’t the residents’ only concern. Just days after her arrest, Lortz posted a $2,500 bond and is already out of jail.

Police say Lortz was out of jail before they could even finish serving the search warrant on the vehicle used in the crime.

Both Lortz and Castillo have a very long criminal histories which makes the victims wonder why the aren’t being held on higher bonds.