ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The cause of death for a man found dead near the University of New Mexico earlier this week has been determined.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, 26-year-old Juan Romero died from a gunshot wound. Romero’s body was found Tuesday in the area of Stanford and Central.

Police say Romero’s death is being investigated as a murder.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.