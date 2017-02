ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says an accident has shut down eastbound Comache at Inca Street.

APD says this accident near Comanche and Eubank involved a pedestrian. That pedestrian was transported to UNM Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No further information is available at this time.

For live traffic updates, click here.

Eastbound Comanche shut down at Eubank for a motor vehicle accident. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) February 9, 2017

Northbound Inca at Comanche shut down for a motor vehicle accident. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) February 9, 2017