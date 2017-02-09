Pet Of The Week: Dexter And The Fur Ever Yours Adoption Event

Tabatha and Joe from Animal Humane along with Dexter, joined New Mexico Living to help find you a four-legged forever friend. Dexter is a two year-old mix, who is very active and loves running and playing.

The Fur Ever Yours Adoption Event, from February 10th through the 14th is going on at all Animal Humane Locations. All adoption fees for friends six months and older are $14.

Check out Dexter and all the other four-legged friends on their website or you can visit in person.

