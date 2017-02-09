On The Stage: The Lady In Question

Kenneth Ansloan, who plays Gertrude Garnet, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the show starting this weekend at The Vortex Theatre.

‘The Lady in Question’ tells the suspenseful tale of Gertrude Garnet, the most glamorous concert pianist on the international stage. On tour in 1940 Bavaria, her colossal self-absorption is challenged when a handsome American professor engages her aid in rescuing his mother from a Nazi prison.

The show runs from February 10th to March 5th, Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 and Sunday at 2pm at The Vortex Theatre, 2900 Carlisle, and tickets are $22.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living